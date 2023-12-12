Kolar man arrested for issuing 'hoax' bomb threat to Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: City police have arrested a man from Kolar who issued a bomb threat to Raj Bhavan late Monday night that was later declared a hoax. The suspect Bhaskar S, 34, hails from Vaddahalli in Kolar’s Mulabagilu.
A senior police officer said that Bhaskar was in the city on Monday, found the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room phone number on the internet, and issued the threat.
“As he was returning, he made the call and issued the threat for no apparent reason,” the officer overseeing the probe told DH. “Bhaskar spoke with the control room personnel in Kannada. Prima facie it was found that the suspect was not aware of the seriousness of his actions.”
Between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur received a call warning of explosives in the Raj Bhavan premises. The central agency immediately alerted the city police control room.
Bomb squads, anti-sabotage teams and jurisdictional police were deployed to the Raj Bhavan. However, the personnel found no explosives on the premises.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said: "The entire area was completely sanitised, and no bombs or any other substances were found.”
Vidhana Soudha police have booked Bhaskar under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 505(1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Threat to 70 schools
The threat has come in the backdrop of a recent incident where 70 schools in the Bengaluru city and rural limits received bomb threats via email, which were later declared as a hoax.
The emails were identical and sent using addresses registered with Beeble.com — a Cyprus-based end-to-end encrypted email service provider.
The city police had registered 27 FIRs concerning the incident.