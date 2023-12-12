Kolar man arrested for issuing 'hoax' bomb threat to Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: City police have arrested a man from Kolar who issued a bomb threat to Raj Bhavan late Monday night that was later declared a hoax. The suspect Bhaskar S, 34, hails from Vaddahalli in Kolar’s Mulabagilu.

A senior police officer said that Bhaskar was in the city on Monday, found the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room phone number on the internet, and issued the threat.

“As he was returning, he made the call and issued the threat for no apparent reason,” the officer overseeing the probe told DH. “Bhaskar spoke with the control room personnel in Kannada. Prima facie it was found that the suspect was not aware of the seriousness of his actions.”

Between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) control room in Domlur received a call warning of explosives in the Raj Bhavan premises. The central agency immediately alerted the city police control room.