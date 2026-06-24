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Kolar protests leave a bitter taste in Bengaluru mango markets

Traders said that with the season drawing to a close, demand has eased, making sharp price hikes difficult.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:09 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKolarMango

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