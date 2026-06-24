Kolar protests leave a bitter taste in Bengaluru mango markets

<p>Bengaluru: Protests in Kolar over mango prices have disrupted supply to several markets in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>While not many vendors depend on Karnataka mangoes due to low supply this season, those who do have been badly affected.</p>.<p>Banaganapalli, earlier available between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kg, has now crossed Rs 150 per kg. Badami and Mallika varieties have also seen a slight price rise.</p>.<p>"We have not received the usual supply from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolar">Kolar</a> and Srinivaspura," said Mahendar Kumar, a mango trader at APMC Yard, Yeshwantpur. "While it is not our only source, we regularly procure Banaganapalli from there and have raised prices by Rs 15 per kg."</p>.<p>Traders said that with the season drawing to a close, demand has eased, making sharp price hikes difficult.</p>.Growers dump mangoes on roads in \nKarnataka's Kolar, press for MSP amid price crash .<p>Mango vendor Vetri Murugan said he was not procuring much stock and was diversifying across varieties to avoid losses.</p>.<p>"We have had supply issues for a week," said Sadeeq Pasha, a mango vendor at the Jayamahal Road mango market.</p>.<p>"We also sell Totapuri, a variety of raw mango, for which we depend entirely on Kolar, but supplies have been stalled for a few days."</p>.<p>The Karnataka Mango Board said protesters were demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Totapuri. Banaganapalli and Totapuri are the varieties largely grown in Kolar.</p>.<p>At all prominent mango markets, vendors stock maximum quantities from other states.</p>.<p>"We are getting mangoes from neighbouring states and even Uttar Pradesh this season," said a vender at RT Nagar Market, Mohammed Tasleem. "We have experienced inconsistency with mango supply from Karnataka and the demand for it is also low."</p>.<p>Lakshmi, a vendor, said many shops in the market did not depend on mangoes from Karnataka. "We do not know whether it is fertiliser use or reduced yield, but we are not getting enough. They are not a big part of what we sell."</p>