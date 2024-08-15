Kolkata medic rape-murder: Bengaluru doctors continue protest in solidarity

Bengaluru: Resident doctors in the city are continuing their protest and boycott of non-emergency services such as outpatient departments and elective procedures in light of the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder.
At Nimhans, resident doctors, who were on their third day of protests inside the campus, were joined by consultants, senior doctors, nursing, administrative and paramedical staff in solidarity. Senior doctors are managing the OPD in the absence of resident doctors, noted Dr Vishal M Jani, President, Resident Doctors’ Association, Nimhans.
Stipend hike protest
The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) is protesting a hike in their stipends. They protested at Freedom Park on Monday but did not receive permission to protest on Wednesday or Thursday. They have set up blood donation camps, eye and other organ pledging camps while still boycotting all OPD and elective services.
Published 14 August 2024, 22:20 IST