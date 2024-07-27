Koramangala PG guard turned away killer 3 hours before murder: Police

Bengaluru: The assailant who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old woman had attempted to enter her paying guest (PG) accommodation three hours earlier, but was turned away by the security guard, top police sources said.

The suspect, in his late 20s, sneaked into the Bhargavi Staying Homes for Ladies in Koramangala’s Venkatreddy Layout around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.

The building's main door was half-open with no security guard present, allowing him to casually walk up to the third floor. This incident was captured on CCTV cameras.