Koramangala PG horror: Suspect still at large

Bengaluru: The armed assailant who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old woman at a ladies’ PG in Koramangala, southeastern Bengaluru, on Tuesday night remains at large, but is expected to be arrested soon, police officials said on Thursday.
Police have formed separate teams and are closing in on the suspect, who has been on the run for over 24 hours.
The suspect, identified through CCTV footage and other evidence, entered the Bhargavi Staying Homes for Ladies in Venkata Reddy Layout, a quiet neighbourhood, where he fatally stabbed 24-year-old Kruti Kumari multiple times before fleeing.
The incident occurred between 11.10 and 11.30 pm. Kruti, a native of Bihar, was attacked while alone in her room on the third floor of the PG accommodation.
A police officer close to the investigation revealed that the suspect’s mobile phone is currently switched off, but his last known location remains within the city. Sources suggest that the suspect may have been known to Kruti’s roommate, whom the police initially struggled to contact.
CCTV footage from inside the PG, accessed by DH, showed the suspect wearing a blue T-shirt and black joggers walking towards the victim’s room on the third floor with a polythene bag at 11:13:54 pm.
He then knocked on the door. He pulled the girl out from her room at 11:14:26 pm, following which the suspect overpowered her and stabbed her multiple times.
He fled at 11:15:11 pm as the girl sat on floor after sustaining multiple stab wounds.
In response to the incident, BJP state president BY Vijayendra criticised the Home Department.
“The @siddaramaiah government must WAKE UP immediately and take urgent concrete measures to ensure the safety of women and make Namma Bengaluru a much safer place for them,” Vijayendra posted on X.
Published 25 July 2024, 22:40 IST