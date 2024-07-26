Koramangala PG horror: Suspect still at large

The suspect, identified through CCTV footage and other evidence, entered the Bhargavi Staying Homes for Ladies in Venkata Reddy Layout, a quiet neighbourhood, where he fatally stabbed 24-year-old Kruti Kumari multiple times before fleeing.

The incident occurred between 11.10 and 11.30 pm. Kruti, a native of Bihar, was attacked while alone in her room on the third floor of the PG accommodation.

A police officer close to the investigation revealed that the suspect’s mobile phone is currently switched off, but his last known location remains within the city. Sources suggest that the suspect may have been known to Kruti’s roommate, whom the police initially struggled to contact.