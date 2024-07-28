Koramangala PG murder case: 'Kriti would have survived if her co-habitants had rushed to her aid,' says her family

Bengaluru: The 24-year-old woman from Bihar, who was brutally hacked to death in her paying guest accommodation last Tuesday in Koramangala, might have survived if her co-habitants had rushed to help her as she lay bleeding in the corridor, instead of merely watching from a distance for a few minutes, her family members said.

“Had Kriti Kumari been one of those spectators, she would have definitely done something to save a life. In fact, she did save a life and gave up her own in the process,” rued a family member.

According to a preliminary probe, Kriti was allegedly killed by her colleague’s boyfriend because she had moved her colleague to a safer place to protect her from his abuse.