Koramangala PG murder case: 'Kriti would have survived if her inmates had rushed to her aid,' says her family

Bengaluru: The 24-year-old woman from Bihar, who was brutally hacked to death in her paying guest accommodation last Tuesday in Koramangala, might have survived if her inmates had rushed to help her as she lay bleeding in the corridor, instead of merely watching from a distance for a few minutes, her family members said.

“Had Kriti Kumari been one of those spectators, she would have definitely done something to save a life. In fact, she did save a life and gave up her own in the process,” rued a family member.

According to a preliminary probe, Kriti was allegedly killed by her colleague’s boyfriend because she had moved her colleague to a safer place to protect her from his abuse.