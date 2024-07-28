Koramangala PG murder case: 'Kriti would have survived if her inmates had rushed to her aid,' says her family

Bengaluru: The 24-year-old woman from Bihar, who was brutally hacked to death in her paying guest accommodation last Tuesday in Koramangala, might have survived if her inmates had rushed to help her as she lay bleeding in the corridor, instead of merely watching from a distance for a few minutes, her family members said.
“Had Kriti Kumari been one of those spectators, she would have definitely done something to save a life. In fact, she did save a life and gave up her own in the process,” rued a family member.
According to a preliminary probe, Kriti was allegedly killed by her colleague’s boyfriend because she had moved her colleague to a safer place to protect her from his abuse.
CCTV footage shows a severely bleeding Kriti screaming and collapsing in the corridor as the other inmates refrain from rushing to her aid.
Kriti’s family has no words to describe their pain. Kriti’s parents are farmers. “She was full of verve and life. She worked hard, 12 hours a day and six days a week, but she never complained. She would, in fact, say that only hard work fuels one’s growth,” a family member told DH.
He added that having seen her father work hard to educate her and her siblings, Kriti wanted to provide them with a good life and financial stability. “She wanted to be rich, own a BMW, and offer a good life to her parents,” added the family member.
Published 27 July 2024, 22:19 IST