Koramangala valley waterway set for Aug 15 inauguration

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has vowed to finish the Koramangala valley waterway project on August 15, making it totally sewage-free.
The sewage treatment plant (STP) in the valley's upstream at KR Market is scheduled to be operational in a month, even as the civic body plans to wrap up the civic works by Independence Day, although it would be the third deadline to bring the project to a conclusion.
"We managed to reduce the sewage flow into the valley by 97%,” BS Prahlad, BBMP’s engineer-in-chief, told DH. "If citizens notice black water flowing in the drain, the project will not succeed. The BWSSB engineers have, therefore, been asked to identify all private establishments that are releasing the sewage directly into the valley.”
Promising to turn the 9.6-km Koramangala valley into a waterfront similar to Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront, the BBMP had conceptualised the Rs 175-crore plan for the K-100 valley in 2021. Despite an anticipated mid-2023 completion date, obstacles related to sewage flow management hindered its progress.
Subsequently, the BBMP and BWSSB included two new works to ensure only clean and treated water is allowed into the stream — a Rs 4.42-crore sewer line between Hosur Road and Neelasandra Junction, and a 15-MLD intermediary wastewater pumping station on land provided by state-backed KSRTC.
"The STP at KR Market is ready. Both the electric inspectorate and the pollution control board have approved of the plant. Once the supply line is ready, we will operationalise the treatment facility,” a BBMP official said. The treated water will be released into the valley, which was so far fed with sewage from all corners.
Construction of retaining walls and pavements, the core civil works, is also nearly 85% complete. "We encountered some difficulties clearing encroachments near the National Public School in Koramangala, but the issue has been resolved thanks to intervention from the higher authorities," said Prahlad, reconfirming completion of all works by August 15.
(Published 01 May 2024, 21:11 IST)