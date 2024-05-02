Koramangala valley waterway set for Aug 15 inauguration

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has vowed to finish the Koramangala valley waterway project on August 15, making it totally sewage-free.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) in the valley's upstream at KR Market is scheduled to be operational in a month, even as the civic body plans to wrap up the civic works by Independence Day, although it would be the third deadline to bring the project to a conclusion.

"We managed to reduce the sewage flow into the valley by 97%,” BS Prahlad, BBMP’s engineer-in-chief, told DH. "If citizens notice black water flowing in the drain, the project will not succeed. The BWSSB engineers have, therefore, been asked to identify all private establishments that are releasing the sewage directly into the valley.”