<p>Bengaluru: A parking facility in the refurbished basement of KR Market is nearing completion.</p>.<p>Top officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Central City Corporation inspected the site, which may open to the public in two weeks.</p>.<p>The parking lot on the ground floor has space for 200 cars and 400 two-wheelers. The basement had remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time.</p>.KR Market parking shut for renovation, hits Dasara trade.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said 90 per cent of the work has been completed, including drainage, electricity connection, fire safety measures and 61 cameras. He directed the operator to keep the place clean and asked officials to repair the toilet on the first floor, which was not in use.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda were also present.</p>