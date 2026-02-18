Menu
Bengaluru: KR Market basement parking set to open in two weeks

The parking lot on the ground floor has space for 200 cars and 400 two-wheelers. The basement had remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 21:13 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 21:13 IST
