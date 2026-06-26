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KR Puram triple murder: Bengaluru techie's live-in partner Kenneth arrested in Puducherry after four-day manhunt

Kenneth had managed to evade arrest after allegedly separating from Shwetha following their escape on his motorcycle from Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrimePuducherryK R Puram

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