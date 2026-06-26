KR Puram triple murder: Bengaluru techie's live-in partner Kenneth arrested in Puducherry after four-day manhunt

<p>Bengaluru: The Whitefield Sub-Division police on Friday arrested Kenneth, the co-accused in the sensational <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-r-puram">K R Puram</a> triple murder case in Bengaluru, after an intensive four-day manhunt that stretched across multiple states. He was traced and apprehended in Puducherry, where the prime accused, Shwetha, had earlier been arrested. </p>.Bengaluru | KR Puram triple murder: Accused had planned to usurp parents’ property.<p>Kenneth took shelter in beach shacks in Puducherry, believing he could avoid detection as such accommodations typically do not insist on identity proof from guests, a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>According to senior police officers, multiple special teams were formed immediately after the murders to track the movements of both accused. While one set of teams pursued Shwetha, others focused on Kenneth, analysing CCTV footage and technical surveillance. </p><p>Kenneth had managed to evade arrest after allegedly separating from Shwetha following their escape on his motorcycle from Bengaluru.</p>