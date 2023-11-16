JOIN US
Krishi Mela kicks off tomorrow

Last Updated 15 November 2023, 21:09 IST

Bengaluru: Krishi Mela, the annual farm fair, will begin at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) on Friday.

The theme of this year's four-day event is 'Millet for food, health, wealth'.

The fair is being organised jointly by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and the state departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Silk, Forest, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Women and Child Welfare. Entry is free. 

During the event, five new varieties of ragi, white millet, little millet, sunflower and jackfruit will be released. Best farmer awards will also be presented. 

Special attractions this year include a millet food fair, demonstrations of drip and spray irrigation systems, rain and rain harvesting systems, organic farming, farm automation technology, and so on. 

Bus facility

Free shuttle buses will run from the GKVK entrance to the fair venue inside the UAS campus. There will also be parking arrangements and discounts on food items. 

(Published 15 November 2023, 21:09 IST)
