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Krishna Byre Gowda blames mismanaged metro sites for Bengaluru's 'visual disfigurement'

Deadlines for new lines: ORR line trial run by October, full Pink Line by March 2028
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:44 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroKrishna Byre Gowda

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