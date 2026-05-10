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Krishna Swaminathan: From Basavangudi’s NR Colony in Bengaluru to Chief of Naval Staff

NR Colony in Bengaluru remains a key part of his journey as Krishna spent a better part of his growing up years in this part of Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 01:53 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 18:47 IST
Bengaluru newsChief of Naval StaffBenagluru

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