<p>For Basavangudi’s NR Colony, it is a moment of unprecedented glory. One of its own, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, has been named the next Chief of the Naval Staff. </p><p>NR Colony in Bengaluru remains a key part of his journey as Krishna spent a better part of his growing up years in this part of Bengaluru. </p> .<p>An alumnus of Bishop Cotton Boys' School, he studied at the institution till 1981, before moving to Sainik School in Bijapur. By the 12th standard, he cracked the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance in his very first attempt, eventually getting commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987 at the age of 19.</p><p>Swaminathan’s peers describe him as friendly, active and a "humble" human being. “A year back, I told him that he would become the next Naval chief, but Krishna being simple that he is, smiled it off. But we all knew he would make it,” Bhavadeep Reddy, Swaminathan’s neighbour in NR colony and classmate growing up, told DH. </p> .<p>The two continued to maintain a close friendship even after Swaminathan moved to Bijapur after class eight. “Lalbagh was our favourite haunt as it was on the way from school to home. Krishna was always active, he was a sprinter. We would do all sorts of monkeying around in Lalbagh,” he said, adding that Swaminathan continues to hold fond memories of Bengaluru and would like to move here post retirement.</p><p>Despite the high-pressure world of naval operations, the Vice Admiral remained a "Bengaluru boy" at heart. His friends in the city said that he enjoyed his outings to the iconic Koshy’s on Residency Road, a tradition spearheaded by their father. And his love for music of all genre knew no end. </p><p>Peers who knew him well into his naval career recall him being amiable but steely-eyed. “I met him at the 2024 Edition of the Old Cottonian of Eminence Award, which is considered the highest honour for Cottonians. He spoke about his memories at the school and also donated two model ships, which are currently on display at the school. He has been kind to the institution,” Praveen Paul, who was the Vice Chairman of the Old Cottonians' Association from July 2022 to June 2024, told DH.</p>