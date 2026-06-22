KSPCB issues notice to six apartments, academy near Electronics City in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Rapid urbanisation of a village near Electronics City has overwhelmed local infrastructure and repeatedly hampered efforts to protect a lake, prompting the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to issue notices to six apartment complexes and an educational institution for allegedly discharging untreated sewage into the environment.</p>.<p>Until less than a decade ago, Shikaripalya was a quiet village. However, with Bengaluru’s expansion pushing into the area, the village has undergone rapid urbanisation. </p><p>The resulting surge in demand for water from high-rise apartments, along with increased sewage generation, has placed severe strain on the local drainage system.</p>.<p>In February, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">KSPCB</a> issued show-cause notices to the apartment associations of SV Sarovar Apartment, Happy Home 2, Sree Balaji Nest Apartment, Thirumala Residency, Happy Home Vivasvan, and Shree Nandana Elite Apartment. A similar notice was also served to Zia Academy Pvt Ltd.</p>.KSPCB issues notices to nine polluting industries in Koppal.<p>"Establishing and operating apartments and discharging sewage into the environment without treatment and without consent of the Board amounts to a gross violation of Sections 25 and 26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,” the notices stated.</p>.<p>Shikaripalya village has around 4,000 families with a population of 21,321. In January 2024, the gram panchayat wrote to the taluk panchayat requesting assistance to set up a sewage treatment plant under government schemes to improve sanitation.</p>.<p>However, residents say delayed action has allowed polluted water to continue flowing into Shikaripalya Lake. The panchayat has been attempting to manage the situation by constructing diversion channels to redirect sewage and undertaking improvement works around the wetland.</p>.<p>Local resident Mani Rajan said lack of monitoring remains a major concern, with contaminated sewage allegedly being dumped by tankers into feeder canals, leading to fish kills over the weekend.</p>.<p>“I have raised complaints with the authorities concerned regarding the fish deaths and contamination. Another major issue is the unrestricted entry of two-wheelers into the lake area, which is damaging the bund and surrounding ecosystem. At this stage, fencing around the lake has become an urgent necessity,” he said.</p>