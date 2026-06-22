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KSPCB issues notice to six apartments, academy near Electronics City in Bengaluru

The resulting surge in demand for water from high-rise apartments, along with increased sewage generation, has placed severe strain on the local drainage system.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKSPCBElectronics City

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