KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express extended to Kozhikode

Train number 16511 will arrive/depart at Kannur at 10.55 am/11 am, Thalassery at 11.20 am/11.21 am, Vadakara at 11.41 am/11.42 am, Quilandi at 11.58/11.59 am and reach Kozhikode at 12.40 pm.