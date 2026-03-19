<p>Bengaluru: The railways has extended the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksr-bengaluru">KSR Bengaluru</a>-Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express (16511/16512) up to Kozhikode. </p>.<p>Train number 16511 will arrive/depart at Kannur at 10.55 am/11 am, Thalassery at 11.20 am/11.21 am, Vadakara at 11.41 am/11.42 am, Quilandi at 11.58/11.59 am and reach Kozhikode at 12.40 pm. </p>.Railways commences three new weekly trains between Bengaluru & West Bengal.<p>Train number 16512 will depart from Kozhikode at 3.30 pm, arrive/depart at Quilandi at 3.52/3.53 pm, Vadakara at 4.12/4.13 pm, Thalassery at 4.34/4.35 pm and Kannur at 5/5.05 pm. </p>.<p>There will be no change in timings between Bengaluru and Payyanur in both directions. </p>