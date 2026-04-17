<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has redeveloped the parking area at Terminal-1 of the Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic. </p>.<p>Built at a cost of Rs 3.29 crore, the facility was inaugurated by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday. </p>.<p>A KSRTC statement said the area adjacent to Terminal-1 (near the rest house) had potholes and would get waterlogged during rains, causing inconvenience to passengers and staff working there. </p>.German delegation lauds Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s accessibility push.<p>After the matter was brought to his notice, the minister visited the site and directed that the parking area be developed on priority. Accordingly, the KSRTC floated a tender to develop approximately 2.5 acres of land into a proper parking facility. The work has now been completed, it added. </p>.<p>The facility, which can accommodate 100 buses, has 11 electric light poles and an electrical panel room. Parking space has also been allocated for buses belonging to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), the statement added. </p>