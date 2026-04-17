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KSRTC redevelops parking facility for buses at Majestic

Built at a cost of Rs 3.29 crore, the facility was inaugurated by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:09 IST
KSRTCMajestic

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