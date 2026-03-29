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KSRTC wins award for transparent recruitment initiative

KSRTC recruited 2,000 drivers/conductors, 300 technical staff and 441 candidates under compassionate grounds and trained over 12,000 employees over the last six months.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKSRTC

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