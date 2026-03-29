<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had won the SKOCH National Award for its initiative on 'Transparent recruitment and training programme'. </p>.<p>The KSRTC said that through a technology-driven recruitment system, including automated driving tests, online examinations, digital verification of documents, webcasting and auto-generated scorecards, it recruited 2,000 drivers/conductors, 300 technical staff and 441 candidates under compassionate grounds. It also trained more than 12,000 employees over the last six months. </p>.<p>The Delhi-based SKOCH Group, a think tank, presented the award to KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha in New Delhi on Saturday, KSRTC said. </p>