KSRTC wins awards for Ambaari Utsav, Pallakki & EV Power Plus

Bengaluru: The KSRTC says it received two national media awards and one award for global marketing on Thursday.
At the 7th National Media Conclave Awards in Bhubaneswar, the bus operator received awards for the 'Best Communication Campaign' by a Public Sector Organisation and the 'Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing PR' for the refurbishment of buses and branding of the Ambaari Utsav, Pallakki and EV Power Plus buses.
At the 10th Global Marketing Excellence Awards in Mumbai, the KSRTC received the 'Best New Brand Product' or 'Service Launch Award' for the branding of the Ambaari Utsav, Pallakki and EV Power Plus buses.