KSRTC wins awards for Ambaari Utsav, Pallakki & EV Power Plus

At the 7th National Media Conclave Awards in Bhubaneswar, the bus operator received awards for the 'Best Communication Campaign' by a Public Sector Organisation and the 'Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing PR' for the refurbishment of buses and branding of the Ambaari Utsav, Pallakki and EV Power Plus buses.