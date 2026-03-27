<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had received two national awards at the Elets Mobility Excellence Awards 2026. </p>.<p>It won the award for Dhwani Spandana under the 'Innovation in Citizen Engagement and Inclusive Mobility' category and for the AWATAR 4.0 project integrated with UPI payment facility under the 'Outstanding Public Transport Digitisation Initiative' category. </p>.<p>Dhwani Spandana, implemented on 200 Mysuru city transport buses in collaboration with GIZ Germany, is an on-board bus identification and navigation system designed especially for visually impaired passengers. This initiative has significantly reduced their dependency on others, while greatly enhancing their confidence, safety and independence in travel, the KSRTC said. </p>.<p>AWATAR (Anywhere Anytime Advance Reservation) is the KSRTC's digital seat reservation system that enables passengers to conveniently book tickets anytime and from anywhere through web and mobile platforms, it added. </p>