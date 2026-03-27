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KSRTC wins awards for seat reservation, bus navigation systems

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had received two national awards at the Elets Mobility Excellence Awards 2026.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:01 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKSRTC

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