K'taka firecracker blaze: Godown owner among 7 injured, detained

Gowda the victims worked at the godown and hailed from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. They came here through a labour contractor, he added.

Police have formed two teams — one to arrest the suspects and the other to consult with and assist the technical experts, Gowda said.

An FIR has been booked under culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

At least seven people were injured. Three of them — Naveen Reddy, Rajesh and Venkatesh — have been admitted to St John’s Hospital. Four others — Sanjay, Chandru, Rajesh and Pal Kabir — have been taken to Oxford Hospital. One of them is critical, Gowda said.

The fire and emergency services department received a call at 3:33 pm, a senior official in the fire department said, adding that nine vehicles, including water tankers, water lorries and RVs were dispatched. At least 20 people were suspected to be inside when the incident occurred.

A number of vehicles were also gutted in the fire accident.

Timeline

3 pm: One lorry and two Tata Ace mini-trucks arrive with firecrackers

3:30 pm: The godown catches fire

4 pm: As the fire spread, the crackers inside began bursting; a thick layer of smoke engulfed the area

4:15 pm: Fire and emergency services arrive and begin rescue operation

4:30 pm: Injured rescued and moved to hospitals

5 pm: Public gathers as fire engulfs the entire godown

7 pm: Fire and emergency personnel continue their efforts to douse the fire

8 pm: Fire doused successfully; operation begins to recover bodies

8:30 pm: Police and emergency personnel recover bodies from the godown

8:40 pm: The bodies were moved to a hospital in four ambulances