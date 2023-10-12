K'taka Govt’s flipflop on Thippagondanahalli buffer zone spells disaster for eco-sensitive area 

The state government’s proposal to shrink the buffer zone of the Thippagondanahalli reservoir is raising concerns as it conflicts with a high court-commissioned study that cautioned against construction activities near the Arkavathi and Kumudvathi rivers.
The inconsistencies in the government’s stand only shows a lack of commitment to protecting the rapidly deteriorating and eco-sensitive catchment area.
On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that the government had attempted to reduce the buffer zone in 2017 and 2021. “These orders were, however, not enforced by the Urban Development Department (UDD), and no building plan approvals were issued,” he said.
“Consequently, a lot of buildings have come up in the area illegally,” Shivakumar noted after meeting officers of different departments. “We will allow fresh construction by putting in place a proper regulation,” he added.
Shivakumar specifically mentioned towns like Nelamangala, Dobbspet, and Shivagange within the catchment area of the two rivers. “The locals are fighting for not sanctioning building plans. We will enforce what was approved by the previous government,” he assured. “Departments such as urban development, forest and law will sit together and find a permanent solution.”
The government’s notification from 2003 aimed to revive the river and reservoir by regulating construction activities within the buffer zone. However, a 2019 order significantly diluted these provisions, permitting all kinds of buildings up to 1 km from the banks of the Arkavathy and Kumudvathi rivers.
This 2019 order was not enforced by successive governments since the matter is pending in the Karnataka High Court.
Several political leaders, including BJP MLAs, have voiced their opposition to the government’s decision, expressing concerns that construction activities would harm the rivers.
Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar strongly criticised the reduction of the buffer zone from 1 km to 500 meters, fearing that it would jeopardise efforts to revive rivers that once served as a source of drinking water for Bengaluru.
The Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), commissioned by the high court in 2015 to study the river and the reservoir, discovered substantial changes in land use and land cover within the catchment area.
This included unplanned urbanisation and unauthorised obstructions to water flow. The study recommended the establishment of a multi-disciplinary institute to effectively manage and regulate the entire catchment area.