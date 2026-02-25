<p class="bodytext">A woman who works as a cook for engineers and startup founders, is going viral on Instagram for the healthy, home-cooked recipes she shares. Rajshree Manger Thapa, known on Instagram as Raji Didi, launched her account on Valentine’s Day and has since gained 83,800 followers. She posts two episodes each week, and currently has six posts and four recipe episodes available.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In her episodes, Rajshree features recipes she learned while working in the households of a few engineers. These recipes cater to a variety of needs, ranging from high-protein meals for fitness enthusiasts to healthy low-carb alternatives for those with high blood pressure and diabetes.</p>.Pink splash: Bengaluru techies create map to track flowering tabebuia rosea trees.<p class="bodytext">Rajshree moved to Bengaluru in 2023 and lives near Kudlu, where she works as a cook in four different households. Her journey with social media began when she was working for Aishwarya Sunil, the founder of an advertising agency. Aishwarya was recently diagnosed as prediabetic because of her eating habits, despite maintaining an otherwise healthy lifestyle. She realised there was a need to make changes to her diet. These changes, combined with Rajshree’s understanding of cooking, helped her manage her high cortisol levels.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With her background in marketing, Aishwarya realised the potential of incorporating the recipes she received from nutritionists and Rajshree’s cooking. Together, they launched the Instagram page @homefoodswithrajididi, which quickly became an overnight success. “I often saw videos she posted on her WhatsApp status with her husband. I asked her if she enjoyed making reels, and she said she did. I floated the idea to her, and she loved it, so we started the page,” Aishwarya explained. All four episodes posted have received between one and two million views each. “The videos are thoughtfully curated to showcase Rajshree’s expertise and stand out from other recipe content. Instead of merely explaining the cooking process, she highlights the nutritional value of the ingredients and shares practical food insights,” Aishwarya added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Since Rajshree’s videos went viral, the 35-year-old from Darjeeling has received numerous job offers from across the country and abroad. </p>