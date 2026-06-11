'Kumara Krupa' as CM's official residence: Shivakumar faces flak as 160-year-old heritage building undergoes renovation

<p>Bengaluru: The Kumara Krupa guesthouse is being renovated at the behest of Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who has selected the heritage building as his official residence, inviting criticism from the Opposition JD(S). </p><p>The main stone structure of the Kumara Krupa guesthouse came up in 1856. Additional rooms were added in 1960. There are a total of 12 rooms in the guesthouse.</p><p>On May 30 and 31, just days before taking oath as the chief minister, Shivakumar inspected the guesthouse and ordered “immediate renovation works”. The guesthouse comes under the department of personnel & administrative reforms (DPAR), which reports to Shivakumar. </p>.Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon.<p>The public works department (PWD) is carrying out the renovation work, which includes flooring. </p><p>The guesthouse has east- and north-facing entrances, apparently in line with Shivakumar’s <em>vaastu</em> preference. After taking charge as CM, Shivakumar announced that he would sit facing north during all meetings at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall. </p><p>To facilitate the renovation works, one room allotted to the deputy speaker, three given to the Covid-19 inquiry commission and other guesthouse offices will be shifted out. </p><p>“It is condemnable and disgraceful that DK Shivakumar is altering the 160-year-old heritage building Kumara Krupa, an integral part of Bengaluru's identity, for personal reasons,” the JD(S) said in a tweet, demanding that all renovation work be stopped immediately. </p>.'Will remove fictitious beneficiaries': CM DK Shivakumar on Karnataka's guarantee schemes.<p>The regional party described the renovation as “arrogance” and “height of foolishness” despite other buildings like Kaveri and Anugraha available for Shivakumar to opt as his official residence.</p><p>“Converting the heritage building Kumara Krupa, associated with the memory of K Seshadri Iyer and where Mahatma Gandhi once stayed, into a home office merely to satisfy personal preferences is a grave betrayal of history,” the JD(S) said, adding that Kumara Krupa “is not anyone’s private property”. </p><p>The JD(S) asked Shivakumar “not to lay your hands on heritage buildings” and lamented that “those who are supposed to protect heritage structures are instead contributing to their destruction.”</p>