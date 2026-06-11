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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Kumara Krupa' as CM's official residence: Shivakumar faces flak as 160-year-old heritage building undergoes renovation

The main stone structure of the Kumara Krupa guesthouse came up in 1856. Additional rooms were added in 1960. There are a total of 12 rooms in the guesthouse.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 15:04 IST
Bengaluru newsDK ShivakumarHeritage architectureKumara Krupa

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