Kumara Parvatha fracas: A trekkers’ wishlist

Tour organisers in Bengaluru welcome the Karnataka government’s plan to bring more trekking routes under online booking to avoid crowding. However, they say many existing trails have little to no amenities, and that is something the government should fix.
On Tuesday, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre issued an order to shut down unregulated trekking routes until an online booking system is brought in. This followed a viral video showing thousands thronging Kumara Parvatha, a popular 22-km trekking site, ahead of the Republic Day long weekend.
Concerns were raised about the impact of such a rush on ecologically sensitive areas like the Kumara Parvatha, located inside the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary in Dakshina Kannada, about 280 km from Bengaluru.
Currently, the Karnataka Ecotourism Board regulates 23 trekking routes by limiting footfalls to between 30 and 200 per day. The slots need to be booked online for a fee that starts at Rs 125 for children and Rs 250 for adults and goes up till Rs 500 (excluding taxes). Popular peaks like Kudremukh, Nethravathi, Kodachadri and Kumara Parvatha aren’t listed on this website. But trekkers need to pre-arrange passes by forest officials to access these routes.
‘Promote other sites’
Ashok Waddar, founder of Tripbae, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, says crowding is caused by the government not promoting all trekking routes equally. “As a result, people see viral videos from Kumara Parvatha or Kudremukh and land up there. Especially before a long weekend, the government should promote underexplored sites. Kurinjal and Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru, and Nishane Gudda, a short distance from Agumbe, are such places,” he says.
Clement Dominic of Bangalore Mountaineering Club agrees. “Only four-five routes listed by the Ecotourism Board get full. Others are usually 50% empty.”
He says Anthargange gets fewer bookings because the opening is late to catch the sunrise view. “It opens at 6 am. The sun is usually up by 6.40 am. People can’t climb up so quickly. It should open early,” says the operations in-charge of Indiranagar based-business.
‘Diversify slots’
Clement feels there is a need to increase the cap on the number of trekkers per site. Alluding to the demand and supply problem, he says, “Skandagiri gets sold out in minutes. (It is allowing 150 visitors currently). If similar limits are applied to upcoming routes, people will have no choice but to head to unregulated, unexplored sites.”
Chethan Kumar of Monks on Wheels would like the government to create sub-categories so no interest group is left out. The cofounder of the Mathikere venture explains, “Trekking companies book in bulk. It can happen that people who want to go out solo or groups of environmentalists or bird watchers don’t get slots. There should be a provision to include all.”
Provide toilets
These organisers say that plastic pollution has come down visibly at the trekking sites since they were listed. Earlier, people would camp here in the evening and midnight too.
But they said that despite the fee they pay, the listed sites have either no toilets or they are neglected like most public toilets. Ashok also complained of lack of signboards at the starting point.
Vinay Kumar, manager of Namma Trip, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, pointed to the need of increasing parking space at Anthargange, Savandurga and Makalidurga, all within 80 km of drive from Bengaluru. “Most sites don’t have a security guard for parking,” Clement notes. While Chethan acknowledged that construction should be kept out of forest sites, he says such facilities can be provided at a distance away from the trekking base.
Most also complained about the paucity of local guides, a service that is factored in the fee, they said. “The forest department is supposed to provide one guide per 10 trekkers but in Skandagiri, they give us a guide for a group of 50. We send an extra person or two from our company to guide the group and we have to pay to book slots for them,” claims Vinay.
Plug loopholes
With online systems comes the risk of fraud. Vinay alleges that a team member of the ecotourism website tried to hoard the slots and sell it for a higher price. “I complained to the forest officials. They asked for proof. I am trying to gather proof. But if things have to go online, a system of transparency needs to be put in place.”
Clement claims some companies book slots with fake IDs because “people make trekking plans only a day or two in advance and it’s difficult to arrange forest permits at short notice”.