Kumbarpet horror: First of the two murders pre-planned, second was impulsive

Bengaluru: The first of the twin murders in Central Bengaluru’s Kumbarpet was premeditated, whereas the second was impulsive, police have revealed.
Suresh (62), a trader in Kumbarpet, and his friend Mahendra (60) were brutally attacked on Wednesday night at Suresh’s shop on Kumbarpet main road. The alleged killer of the senior citizens, 56-year-old Badriprasad, Suresh’s distant relative, dialled the police helpline after the incident, taking responsibility for the crime.
The investigating officer told DH on Thursday that Badriprasad planned Suresh’s murder and went with an eight- to nine-inch push-button knife. In contrast, the attack on Mahendra was due to heightened tension.
The police account states that Badriprasad stormed into the shop, fatally striking Suresh’s neck with the knife.
Seconds after Badriprasad attacked Suresh, Mahendra, who was at the door, attempted to rescue his friend, but Badriprasad freed himself from Mahendra’s grip and struck him on the face. Mahendra scooted out, but stood outside the shop screaming in pain. When Suresh collapsed, the assailant stormed out and launched an attack on Mahendra before dialling the police helpline. The officer remarked that Mahendra could have saved his life if he had fled the scene.
The motive behind the murders appears to be a property dispute, with related cases purportedly quashed.
Suresh operated a kitchen essentials shop in Kumbarpet and lived in Padmanabhanagar, while Badriprasad owned an electrical shop and resided in Madiwala.
An FIR has been lodged at the Halasuru Gate police station under IPC Section 302 (murder).