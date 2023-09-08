Lab technician arrested for 'groping' 60-year-old woman during CT scan in Bengaluru

Police in northern Bengaluru have arrested a 24-year-old lab technician on suspicions of groping a 60-year-old woman during a CT scan.
The incident reportedly took place at a corporate hospital in Hebbal on August 30. The woman filed a police complaint after being discharged from the hospital recently.
The suspect has been identified as Ashok, 24, a native of West Bengal.
Kodigehalli police said that the technician asked the woman to lie down on the examination table before it rolled into the CT scan machine. He then touched her inappropriately. The woman got scared and ran out of the scan room, according to her police complaint.
While the woman has accused Ashok of sexual harassment, he has denied the allegation, according to the police. For now, police have arrested him and are carrying out further investigations.