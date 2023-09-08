Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lab technician arrested for 'groping' 60-year-old woman during CT scan in Bengaluru

Kodigehalli police said that the technician asked the woman to lie down on the examination table before it rolled into the CT scan machine. He then touched her inappropriately.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 21:29 IST

Follow Us

Police in northern Bengaluru have arrested a 24-year-old lab technician on suspicions of groping a 60-year-old woman during a CT scan. 

The incident reportedly took place at a corporate hospital in Hebbal on August 30. The woman filed a police complaint after being discharged from the hospital recently. 

The suspect has been identified as Ashok, 24, a native of West Bengal. 

Kodigehalli police said that the technician asked the woman to lie down on the examination table before it rolled into the CT scan machine. He then touched her inappropriately. The woman got scared and ran out of the scan room, according to her police complaint. 

While the woman has accused Ashok of sexual harassment, he has denied the allegation, according to the police. For now, police have arrested him and are carrying out further investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 21:29 IST)
BengaluruCrimeCrimes against women

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT