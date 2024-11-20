Lab technicians arrested for stealing ultrasound probes from private hospital in Bengaluru  

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested two lab technicians for allegedly stealing probes connected to ultrasound machines at a private hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, south Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The suspects, identified as Hemalatha, 36, from Kengeri in west Bengaluru and Manjunath, 44, from Laggere in north Bengaluru, reportedly stole the probes before leaving their jobs at the hospital and moving to new positions at different hospitals.</p>.Gang creates fake job certificates to issue ESIC cards for non-beneficiaries .<p>Hospital authorities first discovered the missing probes on August 12 after being alerted by a housekeeping staff member in the radiology department. An internal investigation was launched, but failed to identify the culprits, leading the hospital to file a police complaint.</p>.<p>The police reviewed CCTV footage and questioned the radiology department staff. When enquiries with current employees yielded no leads, the police shifted their focus to former employees, eventually detaining Hemalatha at her new workplace on Cunningham Road in central Bengaluru.</p>.<p>During questioning, Hemalatha admitted to the theft and identified Manjunath as her accomplice. The police detained Manjunath at another private hospital in Konanakunte and, based on their confessions, recovered the stolen probes from Manjunath’s home in Laggere.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that the duo had attempted to sell the probes to other hospitals, but were unsuccessful.</p>.<p>An investigating officer shared that hospitals were wary of purchasing second-hand equipment, especially in the light of recent investigations into sex determination rackets involving ultrasound machines. Over the past year, the Karnataka police has busted at least four such rackets.</p>