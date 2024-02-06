Labourer beaten to death in drunken brawl, body found on railway platform

The Karnataka Railway Police has arrested a man for beating a labourer to death at the Kyathasandra Railway Station on January 2, railway officials said on Monday.
The suspect has been identified as Sunil B, 28, a resident of Moka in Ballari.
Police said they received a call around 8 am the following day that a body was lying on platform no 1 of the station.
Officers from the Bengaluru Rural railway police station identified the victim as Kumaraswamy (28), a daily wager from Kudligi taluk in Vijayanagar, after verifying a phone number on a chit found inside the pocket of his trousers.
Special teams were formed after a case was registered.
Over the course of the investigation, the police found that on January 2, Sunil, who was in Ballari, went to visit a mutt in Tumakuru, where he had studied from classes 2 to 9.
"Sunil went to a wine shop to have a few drinks," a police officer said. “He met Kumaraswamy and some others there. Sunil bought all of them a few rounds of drinks and returned to the mutt. Kumaraswamy and the others saw that Sunil had nearly Rs 19,000 in cash.”
Sunil returned to the wine shop in the evening and bought more liquor. "He met Kumaraswamy and his associates again, who began pestering him for money. They initially argued at the Kyathasandra Circle, which later went on till the railway station,” the officer said.
As the arguments escalated, Sunil, in a fit of rage, punched Kumaraswamy, kicked him repeatedly. As Kumaraswamy fell, Sunil beat him to death with a steel arm ring and fled, the investigators said.