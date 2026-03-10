<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old worker died after a cement brick fell on his head from the ninth floor of an under-construction building at the IISc campus on CV Raman Road.</p>.<p>The deceased, Upendra Oraon from West Bengal, had been working as a helper at the site for several months.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Upendra was working at the site when a cement brick fell on his head, causing severe injuries.</p>.2 labourers fall to death in under-construction building in Hubballi.<p>He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>His brother Kaluyu Oraon approached the Sadashivanagar police and filed a complaint, alleging negligence by the contractor and a private construction company.</p>.<p>The body was handed over to the family on Sunday after the postmortem. Further investigation is on. Police said preliminary inquiry showed there were no safety measures at the construction site.</p>