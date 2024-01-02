Labourer killed during quarrel after NYE party

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old man was killed, allegedly by his acquaintances following a drunken bawl, after the New Year's Eve celebrations, police officials said on Monday.
Police sources said Vijay Kumar, a daily wage labourer and resident of Srinivasnagar, joined a few acquaintances on Sunday night to usher in the New Year.
Following several rounds of drinking, Kumar and the suspects took an autorickshaw to Srinivasnagar. An argument ensued between Kumar and the others during the journey, leading to them attacking the labourer with lethal weapons at the Srinivasnagar bus stand. The suspects then abandoned Kumar's body near the bus stand and fled.
Hanumanthanagar police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspects.