Labourer strikes badgering friend to death, leaves body half-burnt in Bengaluru    

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old labourer was fatally struck and burnt, allegedly by his friend, at a shed in Sampigehalli, northeastern Bengaluru, on August 23.
Police have arrested the suspect.
On August 23, the Sampigehalli police discovered the half-burnt body of an unidentified person at a shed in RK Hegde Nagar. Preliminary investigations identified the deceased as Pushparaj, a daily wage labourer. Police launched a murder case and initiated a manhunt for the suspect.
On August 26, the police arrested Sadiq alias John, a 28-year-old labourer and friend of Pushparaj, after CCTV footage showed him loitering around the shed on the morning of the murder.
A police officer involved in the investigation revealed that Pushparaj and Sadiq were close friends who frequently drank and slept in the same shed, rarely visiting their homes.
The officer cited investigations which revealed that Pushparaj often abused Sadiq over money matters under the influence of alcohol.
On the day of the murder, after having a few drinks, Sadiq went to sleep, but Pushparaj continued drinking. When Pushparaj was done, he kicked Sadiq aside and took his place.
Annoyed by Pushparaj's constant harassment, Sadiq retaliated by hitting him in the face with a hollow brick. After leaving the scene, Sadiq returned an hour later to find Pushparaj still alive and struck him with the brick again. Fearing arrest, Sadiq attempted to destroy evidence by setting Pushparaj on fire using inflammables.
Following the murder, Sadiq sought money from his mother to flee to another district, but she refused. Two days later, the police apprehended Sadiq, questioned him and subsequently arrested him.
Published 28 August 2024, 21:45 IST