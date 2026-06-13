Lake restoration in Bengaluru: Why most fixes fall short

<p>When Balaji Raghotham, a lake activist from East Bengaluru, saw a plastic barrier installed in Seegehalli lake, he was curious to see how it works. To his chagrin, he saw after a few days that all the plastic floated into the water body, bypassing the barrier. The local officials say the barrier's capacity was insufficient, and an updated system is being installed.</p>.<p>Many such interventions that need crores of rupees to implement finally fail to address the issues. Why does this happen?</p>.<p>Veena Srinivasan, executive director of Bengaluru-based WELL Labs, says that plastic trappers generally work well at trapping plastic, but they have to be cleaned regularly. “Nobody puts any protocols in place for cleaning them. So the problem is not so much about the intervention but about not putting funding and personnel to maintain it,” she explains one side of the problem.</p>.Bheeshma lake in Karnataka's Gadag chokes under waste .<p>She says design plays a major role as well. “They have put it at the water level, probably during a dry season. But when you have a big flood, the water level is much higher than that. It makes the trapper float, and the plastic gets away along with the water flow,” she explains.</p>.<p><strong>Fancy fountains or aerators?</strong></p>.<p>Anand Yadawad, a citizen activist, explains how the erstwhile BBMP officials installed two fountains in Avalahalli Lake. “I have never seen it functioning,” he adds. It was as if someone just installed it and forgot it existed.</p>.<p>While fountains are not useful when they don’t work, they do serve a purpose if taken care of in the right manner. Priyanka Jamwal, a senior fellow at the Water and Society Programme for Bengaluru-based nonprofit ATREE, gives an example of her own intervention. Venkateshwara Lake saw fish kills and water-quality complaints. Her team installed two submerged aerators in the lake, spread over 6.8 acres. </p>.<p>“We put this aerator in Venkateshwara Lake because of two things. One, we want to increase the dissolved oxygen level, and two, we want to reduce phosphorus level by locking it into the sediments,” she adds.</p>.Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon.<p>Priyanka explains how it is maintained. “There is someone to make sure the aerator runs on time. We adjust the aerator's frequency or runtime based on temperature. If it is a very sunny day, we will increase. We are also continuously monitoring dissolved oxygen levels, and if it decreases, we will increase the number of hours we run the aerator.” </p>.<p>“The dissolved oxygen levels are now good. And the total phosphorus levels are around 0.05, which is very low. This is important in summer because you don't want fish to die. Because of the aerator, the dissolved oxygen level in the lake is very good. We have not seen a single fish kill event in the lake. There is no chlorophyll in the lake as well, which makes the water look green,” she describes the impact.</p>.<p>“If the lake water is in anaerobic conditions without oxygen, phosphorus will be released from the sediment and will increase chlorophyll, giving green colour to the lake. If you supply enough oxygen to the lake, then phosphorus will be locked in the sediments, stopping the chlorophyll bloom,” she explains how the aerators help.</p>.<p>“So my point is, there should be some logic behind any intervention. For example, if they are installing two or three fountains to improve water quality, we need to ask what quality they are referring to and what the rationale is. Why have they only put two and not six? And before and after installing the fountains, have they seen any improvement in quality?”</p>.<p>Priyanka says there are no useless interventions. “There are only poorly designed ones or poorly implemented ones. For example, there are sedimentation ponds in various lakes. When they do not work, it means they are not enough to contain everything that’s coming in,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>The floating island example</strong></p>.<p>“Properly designed interventions will improve the quality. But they should be at the required scale to make an impact. For example, many lakes have floating islands. Some place one or two such islands and say lake water quality has improved. Many implement interventions without understanding the final goal or how they work, which is a problem,” says Priyanka.</p>.<p>Seshadri K S, an ecologist and a faculty member at ATREE, says floating islands are feel-good interventions. “The floating plants are supposed to take up nutrients. But the way it's done is cost-intensive. They plant things like Canna, and dead plants need to be replaced often. </p>.<p>Otherwise, they will leach all nutrients back into the water. There are no conclusive studies showing whether the floating islands are effective. To absorb the incoming nutrients, the entire wetland surface needs to be carpeted with floating islands,” he explains.</p>.<p>“The way wetlands are restored has a fundamental problem for birds and biodiversity. These once-seasonal tanks are now converted into soup bowls by dredging and deepening the wetland and building a raised bund all around. This deep profile destroys the shallow shoreline, which is essential for an entire group of birds, such as Sandpipers and Plovers, that forage in the shallow, squelchy soil,” explains Seshadri.</p>.<p>Non-native plants are another problem. “Exotic plants and herbs that are not native species generally do not attract good biodiversity, such as butterflies and insects. Often, when restoring a lake, they remove all the vegetation. Native biodiversity maintains a healthy ecosystem in the lake. Removing it will also lead to blue-green algae or chlorophyll in the lake. Planting them along the shoreline or in the water body enhances the lake's aesthetics and water quality,” adds Priyanka.</p>.A river lost in urban waste.<p><strong>Many issues in lakes</strong></p>.<p>Sankey Tank is yet another example of mindless “development works” that continued for a long time. Today, the walking track is concreted to a minimum width of four metres, and many concrete and cement structures are still being built within the lake area. Cement and construction materials are seen lying here and there. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the lake has lost its previous water level. “There is a problem with the Sankey tank. I think there's a leak somewhere. Some serious investigation is required,” says Veena. Locals do not know who is checking for leaks, while their queries with local corporations have not led anywhere.</p>.<p>Prof K S Bhat, founder and trustee of the Sarakki Lake Trust, lists many interventions that turned out useless, such as concrete stormwater drains that prevent groundwater recharge, cobblestone and concrete embankments instead of natural earthen bunds, amphitheatres within the lake premises and pumping treated water between lakes through pipelines rather than restoring natural drainage channels (rajakaluves).</p>.<p>"There are works worth crores which are absolutely not worth one paisa in economic value or technical value," he explains. "To give you an example, near the main gate, there is an outlet which was made by spending about two to three crores of rupees. In the three years since it was built, not a drop of water has gone through it." </p>.<p><strong>Design a big problem</strong></p>.<p>If an intervention works well, it is subject to certain principles, certain calculations, and designs. When the government sees such working interventions, it wants them replicated everywhere. “It means you have to still adjust height and weight, and change things depending on the reality of each place. But usually, project engineers and designers copy and paste solutions. They are not customised as per the site requirement,” says Veena.</p>.<p>Veena explains how ‘copy-paste’ happens. “As soon as government funding is involved, a contractor is hired, who in turn hires a consulting firm but doesn't allocate enough money for proper consulting. The consulting firm hires a young engineer who may not have the time or resources to visit the site. Instead, they end up copying and pasting from previous projects and then move straight to implementation.” </p>.<p>“As a result, we don't spend enough time in the design phase. We have technical talent and design expertise in the city, but the reality is that there is little financial incentive in the softer aspects of these projects. Most of the money is tied to infrastructure construction. Consequently, budgets are maximised for infrastructure rather than for design, validation, or checking whether the design criteria have actually been met,” she adds.</p>.<p>WELL Labs is working with GBA and Friends of Lakes to identify key design parameters to consider so that, even if a young engineer is handling the project, there is a clear framework to follow.</p>