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Lake restoration in Bengaluru: Why most fixes fall short

While fountains are not useful when they don’t work, they do serve a purpose if taken care of in the right manner.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLakesPoint Blank

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