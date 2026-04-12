<p>The 29th annual Brahmotsava of Sri Radha Krishnachandra concluded on Saturday at ISKCON Bangalore’s Sri Radha Krishna Temple on Hare Krishna Hill in Rajajinagar, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.</p><p>The 12-day festival began on April 1 with the ceremonial Dhvaja Arohana and unfolded as a grand display of faith, culture and devotion.</p><p>Brahmotsava, the most important annual festival of ISKCON Bangalore, is celebrated in the month of Chaitra to mark the divine appearance of the Deities on Hare Krishna Hill.</p><p>During the festival, the utsava Deities of Sri Radha Krishnachandra were adorned in elaborate alankaras and taken in vibrant evening processions around the temple on different vahanas. These included the Hanumad vahana, Garuda vahana, Ananta Sesha vahana and Kalpa Vriksha vahana, accompanied by devotional kirtans.</p>.Study raises concerns over transparency in Bengaluru spending.<p>Following the processions each evening, cultural programmes were held, including classical dance, theatrical plays, and devotional music. The festival reached its most celebrated peak on April 10 with the Brahma Rathotsava — the anniversary of the Deities' appearance day. Sri Radha Krishnachandra were adorned in a vishesha alankara and offered an elaborate naivedya of 108 items.</p><p>The celebrations concluded on April 12 with Theppotsava. Spiritual leaders and distinguished guests added to the grandeur of the event. </p>