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Lakhs of devotees throng ISKCON Bangalore as 29th annual Brahmotsava of Sri Radha Krishnachandra concludes

Brahmotsava, the most important annual festival of ISKCON Bangalore, is celebrated in the month of Chaitra to mark the divine appearance of the Deities on Hare Krishna Hill.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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