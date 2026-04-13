<p>Bengaluru: Lakhs of devotees thronged Hare Krishna Hill in Rajajinagar as Iskcon's 29th Brahmotsava of Sri Radha Krishnachandra concluded on Sunday.</p>.<p>The 12-day festival, which began on April 1, drew devotees from across the globe, organisers said.</p>.<p>The festivities ended on Sunday evening with the Theppotsava (boat festival). The utsava deities, seated on a Pushpa Pallakki adorned with fragrant garlands, were taken to the temple kalyani for a ceremonial boat ride amid festive lights and kirtans.</p>.<p>The festival featured daily evening processions on various vahanas, including Hanumad, Garuda and Ananta Shesha.</p>.<p>On April 10, the deities were offered a vishesha alankara and a naivedya of 108 items.</p>.<p>Sugunendratirtha Swami of Puthige Mutt and Vidyavallabhatirtha of Kaniyoor Mutt attended the event. Each evening also featured classical dance, plays and devotional music.</p>.<p>Iskcon president Madhu Pandita Dasa said the festival continues to strengthen bonds of faith.</p>.<p>"It gives us great joy to see families, children and youth coming together in devotion and carrying these memories for a lifetime," he said. He added that thousands also participated virtually through global live streams.</p>