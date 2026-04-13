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Lakhs throng Hare Krishna Hill as Iskcon’s 29th Brahmotsava concludes

The 12-day festival, which began on April 1, drew devotees from across the globe, organisers said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 19:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIskcon

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