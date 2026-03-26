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Lamborghini drift row: Ricky Rai being harassed over traffic violation, says lawyer

Ricky Rai is the son of former underworld don late Muthappa Rai.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:33 IST
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The white Lamborghini that was involved in the drifting incident early Saturday at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road. DH FILE PHOTO 
The white Lamborghini that was involved in the drifting incident early Saturday at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road. DH FILE PHOTO 
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:33 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaLamborghini

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