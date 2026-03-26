<p>Bengaluru: Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don late Muthappa Rai, is being “harassed” by the police over a traffic violation, his lawyer has alleged.</p>.<p>“People ask me every day why Ricky Rai is being treated this way. Will the police treat any other person similarly in a traffic violation case involving rash and negligent driving?” Narayana Swamy G told DH.</p>.<p>On Monday evening, Rai appeared at the Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station, recorded his statement, and maintained that he was not behind the wheel of the white Lamborghini involved in the alleged drifting incident early Saturday at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road.</p>.<p>The car was subsequently impounded. Rai was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving and endangering human life. He was later granted anticipatory bail by a court.</p>.<p>"Will the police follow the same procedure and register an FIR if any other person is accused of committing the same violation, or is it only in Ricky Rai’s case? At most, this was a fineable offence,” the lawyer said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) shared a “before and after” video on social media, showing the stunt and the luxury car being seized, with Rai standing next to it and his face blurred.</p>.<p>“The video is defamatory in nature and a mockery of my client. It also shows that he is being targeted,” Narayanaswamy alleged.</p>.<p><strong>Repeat stunt</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage on Wednesday showed the same car performing a similar drifting manoeuvre around the same time near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 21.</p>