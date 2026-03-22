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Lamborghini seized; Muthappa Rai's son Ricky Rai under scanner for donut stunts in Bengaluru

The police action follows a series of complaints regarding the white lambhorghini car performing dangerous maneuvers, including 'donuts,' on public roads in the heart of the city on Saturday.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:27 IST
Bengaluru newsLamborghinistunt

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