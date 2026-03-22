<p>Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have seized a Lamborghini car following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lamborghini-stunt-fir-registered-against-luxury-car-owner-in-bengaluru-3940197">reckless drifting incident</a> at the busy Anil Kumble Circle. Police are currently probing whether Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don-turned-philanthropist Muthappa Rai, was behind the wheel during the stunts.</p><p>The police action follows a series of complaints regarding the white lambhorghini car performing dangerous maneuvers, including "donuts," on public roads in the heart of the city on Saturday.</p><p>Acting on leads and viral footage, a team led by Cubbon Park Traffic police traced the vehicle, bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009, to a residence in Sadashivnagar. A senior traffic police officer confirmed that the car was seized from the premises on Sunday.</p>.Three women from Tiptur killed in crash near Devanahalli en route to Bengaluru airport .<p>"We have seized the car and issued a formal notice to Ricky Rai to appear for questioning," the officer stated. "We have yet to identify who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident."</p><p>To establish definitive ownership, the police have notified the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify the registered owner's details and documentation. While preliminary suspicions point toward Rai’s involvement, police maintained that they are awaiting a formal statement from him and further digital evidence.</p>