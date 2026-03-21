<p>The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have registered a suo motu FIR against the owner of a white Lamborghini after a video of the luxury vehicle performing dangerous drifting maneuvers at Anil Kumble Circle went viral on social media.</p><p>The incident, which reportedly took place between 2 am and 3 am on Saturday, saw the high-end sports car (bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009) screeching across the junction. Onlookers captured the act on their mobile phones, showing the vehicle performing multiple drifts and high-speed turns, significantly endangering public safety.</p>.Venkatesh Iyer may not be in RCB playing eleven at start of IPL: Anil Kumble.<p>According to police, the driver performed stunts, circling the junction twice before speeding away toward the Cubbon Park Police Station stretch. Police noted that the driver and occupants were seen engaging in hooliganism, with some even standing out of the sunroof and screaming.</p><p>"Operating vehicles in a reckless manner on public roads is a non-negotiable violation of the law," a senior traffic police officer stated. "An FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life."</p><p>The police have approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to extract the full details of the vehicle’s owner. While the registration number is confirmed, investigators are currently verifying insurance documents and the identity of the person behind the wheel at the time of the incident.</p><p>The Cubbon Park Traffic Police confirmed that the case was registered based on digital evidence and a report from the personnel stationed in the area for night vigil.</p>