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Lamborghini stunt at Bengaluru's Anil Kumble Circle: FIR registered against luxury car owner

Police noted that the driver and occupants were seen engaging in hooliganism, with some even standing out of the sunroof and screaming.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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