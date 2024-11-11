Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Land owners in Bengaluru may get tax jolt for PRR project

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun the process of acquiring about 2,560 acres of land as per the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 03:30 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBDATaxPRR

Follow us on :

Follow Us