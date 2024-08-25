Laptop delivered in 13 minutes: Bengaluru resident shares story of lightning-fast delivery by Flipkart

Quick deliveries from e-commerce platforms have become a norm these days, but how quick is "quick?" Apparently, not even 15 minutes.
According to a report by NDTV, a Bengaluru resident recently ordered a pricey gaming laptop on Flipkart, making use of the platform's quick commerce service, only to receive the product in 13 minutes flat.
Taking to X to share his experience, Sunny Gupta wrote, "Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart Minutes. 7 minutes delivery."
"Immediately after order, the tracking page showed 'slightly delayed' and updated the time to 12 minutes," he followed up with another post.
Gupta went on to say that it "took exactly 13 minutes" from the completion of payment to the delivery, which he received at a Starbucks outlet.
Interestingly, he laptop in question—from the Acer Predator series—costs anywhere between Rs 95,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh, depending on the model, something that many may not trust with a 10-minute delivery.
Since being shared on X, Gupta's post has gathered over 2 million views, garnering praises from users across the board.
"No one asked for a 7-minute laptop delivery, but I am happy to see the growth of Indian e-commerce and its increasing competitiveness," wrote one user.
"This indeed is a revolution. If Flipkart succeeds, this will definitely change the game for Amazon. Exciting times ahead," wrote another.
Published 25 August 2024, 17:19 IST