Laptop delivered in 13 minutes: Bengaluru resident shares story of lightning-fast delivery by Flipkart

Quick deliveries from e-commerce platforms have become a norm these days, but how quick is "quick?" Apparently, not even 15 minutes.

According to a report by NDTV, a Bengaluru resident recently ordered a pricey gaming laptop on Flipkart, making use of the platform's quick commerce service, only to receive the product in 13 minutes flat.

Taking to X to share his experience, Sunny Gupta wrote, "Just ordered a laptop from Flipkart Minutes. 7 minutes delivery."

"Immediately after order, the tracking page showed 'slightly delayed' and updated the time to 12 minutes," he followed up with another post.

Gupta went on to say that it "took exactly 13 minutes" from the completion of payment to the delivery, which he received at a Starbucks outlet.