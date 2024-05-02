JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Large, dry tree falls on a brand new car at Bengaluru's Lavelle Road, no casualties

The traffic police issued an advisory a few minutes after the incident, requesting commuters to take an alternative route.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 05:34 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A large, old and dried out tree trunk on Lavelle Road in the heart of the city came crashing down this morning.

The incident occurred opposite the Dakshin Honda car dealership, behind the Bowring Institute, at around 9.15 am. The dried-out tree trunk fell on a newly-registered Honda Elevate SUV, damaging its roof and windshield. No injuries were reported.

Cubbon Park Traffic Police rushed to the spot to clear the debris and make way for traffic.

“The tree, which protrudes from the Bowring Institute compound wall, has been dry for several years. It is likely that it fell due to the heat,” said an officer attached to the station.

The traffic police issued an advisory a few minutes after the incident, requesting commuters to take an alternative route.

Other cases

Similar such cases of trees falling and in turn leading to casualties have been reported in the recent past. On April 5, a bride-to-be named Chanchal Chaudhary suffered a spinal cord injury after a large tree crashed on her on Nanjappa Road, Shanthi Nagar.

In July last year, an 18-year-old student named Rajashekhar K V suffered multiple grievous injuries to his torso, pelvic region and legs after a massive peepal tree fell on him at Chandrika Hotel Junction. Almost a year later, Rajashekhar is still undergoing rehabilitation to walk.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 May 2024, 05:34 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT