Large, dry tree falls on a brand new car at Bengaluru's Lavelle Road, no casualties

Bengaluru: A large, old and dried out tree trunk on Lavelle Road in the heart of the city came crashing down this morning.

The incident occurred opposite the Dakshin Honda car dealership, behind the Bowring Institute, at around 9.15 am. The dried-out tree trunk fell on a newly-registered Honda Elevate SUV, damaging its roof and windshield. No injuries were reported.

Cubbon Park Traffic Police rushed to the spot to clear the debris and make way for traffic.