Late-night crashes in Bengaluru: One was golf coach, other pvt firm staffer

Two motorcycle accidents on Sunday night in western Bengaluru claimed the lives of a golf coach and a private firm employee.
Chandrashekhar (28), a Bidadi native working as a golf coach at Eagleton The Golf Resort near the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, died after his friend Kiran's speeding bike hit a tree on the Outer Ring Road median near the Sumanahalli BMTC bus depot.
Kamakshipalya traffic police said the crash, around 10.30 pm, threw both riders off the bike. Kiran suffered head and arm wounds, while Chandrashekhar sustained fatal thoracic injuries. Both were rushed to hospital, where Chandrashekhar was declared brought dead.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have booked Kiran for driving without helmets, despite his claims that they had them on.
Earlier that night, at 10.15 pm, Dhruva (32), a Mallathahalli resident and a private firm employee, was killed when a speeding Baleno car rammed into his bike at the Mailasandra 8th Cross junction in southwestern Bengaluru near the back gate of the Global Village tech park.
The head-on collision caused Dhruva to fall and sustain severe head injuries. The car driver reportedly took Dhruva to hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police impounded the car and detained the driver. They filed an FIR for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence (IPC sections 279 and 304a).
Dhruva is survived by his wife and a toddler.