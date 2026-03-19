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Launch of video podcast series on Kannada Jain literature in Bengaluru

Literary critics Ashadevi and Manu N Chakravarthy, and poet HN Arathi will speak at the event.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 22:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKannada

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