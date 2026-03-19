<p>Bengaluru: Prof Hampa Nagarajaiah will launch 'Nichham Posathu (Ever New)’, a video podcast series on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada</a> Jain literature featuring his lectures, on Thursday at 5.30 pm at the Institute of World Culture.</p>.‘No Kannada, no exam’: Why railway recruitment exam sparked protests in Karnataka.<p>Literary critics Ashadevi and Manu N Chakravarthy, and poet HN Arathi will speak at the event.</p>.<p>Designed and directed by Chandan Gowda, this podcast series from Kathana Studio includes lectures on Kannada Jain poets such as Pampa, Ranna, Janna, Ponna, Andayya, Nemichandra, Nagachandra, and Jinavallabha and their works.</p>