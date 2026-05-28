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Layoff scare: Bengalureans chasing Plan B

Working professionals are turning to baking, farming and franchise deals as an alternative source of income.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsfarminglayoffMetrolife

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