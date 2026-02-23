Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lead contamination in 26% of veg samples in Bengaluru: CPCB

The National Green Tribunal had later taken up a suo motu case and ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to “ascertain the ground situation and also duly examine the report of the EMPRI”.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 21:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCPCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us