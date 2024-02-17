Leading ladies of Sandalwood speak about the future of Bengaluru cinema

Bengaluru: The DH Bengaluru 2024 summit concluded with a panel discussion about the emergence of a new Bengaluru cinema. Moderated by DH's associate editor, Ramakrishna S R, Kannada film director Sindhu Sreenivasamurthy, actors Samyukta Hornad and Chaitra Achar were on the panel.

The panel spoke about their love for the city, the culture of the city, the difference in cinema industries of India and the kind of cinema Bengaluru will see by 2040.

Sindhu who recreated Bangalore from the 60s in her debut feature film Aachar and Co. said, "Bengaluru's vibrant architecture of the past has been demolished and new structures have emerged in their places. So I wanted to reimagine the city from the 60s and see what it would be like to live in the 60s," she said also adding , "A simplicity that existed back then is lost now. "