<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has cancelled a decades-long lease of land to the Maha Bodhi Society, a Buddhist charitable organisation, on the charge of sub-letting the property, located in Jayanagar, to third parties.</p>.<p>The civic body has also directed the society to vacate the 44,545-square-foot plot within 15 days. The order, issued by the joint commissioner on March 13, pertains to a corporation property situated on T Mariyappa Road, Jayanagar 1st Block.</p>.<p>The land came to the custody of the society through two lease deeds with the then Bengaluru city corporation, signed in 1971 and 1974, for a period of 99 years.</p>.20 years, but no site: Vijaya Bank staff's dreams dashed .<p>According to the order to vacate the land, the civic authority flagged “gross violations” of lease conditions.</p>.<p>The society allegedly sub-leased portions of the property without authorisation.</p>.<p>The alleged violations include sub-leasing of around 4,900 sq ft to private individuals for Rs 50,000 per month and renting out premises of the hospital it runs to a private entity, Brains Medical Services, for up to Rs 25 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore.</p>.<p>Civic officials said these transactions were carried out through unregistered agreements and in stark contrast to the nominal rent of Rs 125 per year charged by the corporation under the original lease.</p>.<p>Office-bearers of the society, however, said there was no wrong-doing on their part and that they would approach the high court.</p>.<p>“When there was a complaint that a part of the property was sublet for a canteen, we<br />sacked the doctor who was in charge of the hospital,” an office-bearer told DH, adding that the society is using the property for charitable purposes only.</p>.<p>However, the corporation’s order refers to litigation arising from the sub-leases. While a writ petition filed by Brains Pvt Ltd was allowed by the high court in November 2025, the court permitted the civic body to initiate appropriate legal action.</p>.<p>The order stated that a joint inspection by revenue and health officials in July 2023 had confirmed violations and recommended cancellation of the lease.</p>.<p>The inspection, it noted, found the property was being used for private commercial purposes, contrary to its original intent of public welfare services such as healthcare and community support.</p>.<p>A show-cause notice was issued in February 2025 asking the society to explain why eviction should not be ordered. The order pointed out that the reply submitted was deemed “untenable” and insufficient to justify the violations.</p>.<p>Based on the findings, the corporation has cancelled both lease deeds with immediate effect, directed the society to hand over the possession within 15 days, ordered eviction proceedings if compliance fails, and initiated recovery of profits earned from unauthorised use, along with damages.</p>.<p>In its reply, the society said it would approach the Karnataka High Court for relief.</p>.<p>“Some vested interests are trying to take possession of the property in Jayanagar as it is in the prime location. We have complied with the lease conditions and the property is being used for medical care only,” the office-bearer said, adding the society does not own any other properties in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“We have in the past provided 13 acres of land for Nimhans in Sakalawara in Anekal. We have also helped in building a burns ward in Victoria Hospital.”</p>