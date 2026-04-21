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Lease breach costs Bodhi Society prime plot in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

The land came to the custody of the society through two lease deeds with the then Bengaluru city corporation, signed in 1971 and 1974, for a period of 99 years.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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