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Lease scam: Bengaluru firm’s rent default leaves 200 tenants stranded

Since the company is allegedly involved in a fraud exceeding Rs 200 crore with multiple victims, the case is likely to be transferred to the CID for further investigation, police said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 21:43 IST
Bengaluruscamleaseinvestigationtenantsrent allowance

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