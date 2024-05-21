Leasing Koramangala BDA complex to builder: AAP, locals hold protest 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) decision to evict traders from its complex in Koramangala sparked opposition from the occupants, local residents, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The opposition stems from the BDA’s controversial plan to lease its prime properties to private developers for 65 years.
On Monday, AAP leaders gathered outside the Koramangala complex to extend moral support to the traders. The party has planned a signature campaign to collect feedback from local residents over the BDA’s redevelopment plan.
"The BDA’s plan is illegal,” declared AAP spokesperson Anil Nachappa.
“The government has handed over the project to leaders of both the Congress and the BJP to curb opposition of any kind. We will stand by the traders and people. The property must be used as a civic amenity site only,” Nachappa added, warning more volunteers would picket all BDA complexes if the agency does not drop its plan.
Another AAP functionary, Veena Serrao, said Koramangala already has enough shopping malls, opposing the plan to raze the BDA complex to build one more.
Official documents revealed that the BDA has handed over its complex in Indiranagar to Embassy Maverick Malls Pvt Ltd, while MFAR Developers has bagged the lease rights of six other complexes such as Koramangala, Sadashivanagar and RT Nagar.
The government approved the plan in December 2023, while the BDA gave its green signal in February.
Published 20 May 2024, 20:43 IST