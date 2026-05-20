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'Leave our fertile land as it is': Township project plan leaves Bidadi’s farming community in a fix

The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project, popularly known as Bidadi township, will come up on 7,481 acres; many farmers are against parting with their land.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:21 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Leave our fertile land as it is': Township project plan leaves Bidadi’s farming community in a fix

In one line
Farmers in Bidadi protest against a 7,481-acre township project threatening their fertile land and livelihoods.
Key points
Farmers' livelihoods at risk
Families like Girish's rely on 4.5 acres of farmland producing silk, coconuts, and bananas, with abundant water supply ensuring financial stability despite modest wealth.
Township project details
The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project will cover 7,481 acres, with final land acquisition notifications expected soon after initial resistance in early 2025.
Protests and resistance
Farmers have protested for 434 days, blocking survey teams and camping at sites, demanding a referendum and rejecting compensation offers for developed sites.
Government's justification
Officials claim declining agricultural returns and pollution justify the project, offering higher-than-average compensation and developed land options to incentivise landowners.
Community's counterarguments
Farmers highlight Bidadi's agricultural contributions, including 6 lakh litres of milk daily and 2 lakh coconut trees, arguing the land's fertility must be preserved.
Key statistics
7,481 acres
Size of the township project
434 days
Duration of protests
6 lakh litres
Daily milk production from Bidadi
2 lakh
Number of coconut trees in Bidadi
Rs 2.55 crore
Compensation offered per acre
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsfarmersBidadiland acquisitionland acquisition opposed

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