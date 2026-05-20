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Farmers in Bidadi protest against a 7,481-acre township project threatening their fertile land and livelihoods.
Key points
• Farmers' livelihoods at risk
Families like Girish's rely on 4.5 acres of farmland producing silk, coconuts, and bananas, with abundant water supply ensuring financial stability despite modest wealth.
• Township project details
The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project will cover 7,481 acres, with final land acquisition notifications expected soon after initial resistance in early 2025.
• Protests and resistance
Farmers have protested for 434 days, blocking survey teams and camping at sites, demanding a referendum and rejecting compensation offers for developed sites.
• Government's justification
Officials claim declining agricultural returns and pollution justify the project, offering higher-than-average compensation and developed land options to incentivise landowners.
• Community's counterarguments
Farmers highlight Bidadi's agricultural contributions, including 6 lakh litres of milk daily and 2 lakh coconut trees, arguing the land's fertility must be preserved.
Key statistics
7,481 acres
Size of the township project
434 days
Duration of protests
6 lakh litres
Daily milk production from Bidadi
2 lakh
Number of coconut trees in Bidadi
Rs 2.55 crore
Compensation offered per acre
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:21 IST