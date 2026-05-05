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Left out of NITI Aayog plan, Bengaluru crafts its own $300 billion economy roadmap

Officials said the masterplan will assess Bengaluru’s economy benchmarked against global peers and propose a phased implementation with financing strategies and governance mechanisms.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGDPNITI Aayog

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